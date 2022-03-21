70 Gombe PDP members defect to APC  

Seventy members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from Dukku local government area of Gombe state, have defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

They were received at the Gombe Government House by the chief of staff to the governor, Abubakar Kari, who said with this action, they are now entitled to enjoy more dividends of the party and governance.

“On behalf of the governor, they are now full members of APC. They will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy like all of us. This is a welcome development, we are energised, and we are getting stronger and we see 2023 is getting better and better,” Kari said.

Commenting on the impact of the defectors to the party, Kari added, “Just like the slogan of our governor, no shaking is no shaking, we are good to go.”

On his part, permanent member House of Assembly Service Commission, Nasiru Haruna, said the defectors switched party because of the developmental strides of the current administration.

He added that those who have defected were key stakeholders in the PDP, and they would use their structure to advance the chances of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, especially his second term bid.

Haruna said, “For a very long time, the community has stayed without development, but the government of Yahaya has provided them with access road and other facilities.”

Also Speaking, APC chairman, Dukku local government, Shehu Sa’ad, urged the defectors to feel free to enjoy all the privileges due to members of the ruling party.