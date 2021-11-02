70 local, foreign investors to invest show in Jigawa – DG

About 7o domestic and foreign investors have indicated their interest to invest in Jigawa state, a director general in the state, Hajiya Furera Jumare, said over the weekend.

She stated while responding to questions from newsmen in Dutse that, already, 16 investors were on ground and they had established their investments which had started yielding positive results.

Hajiya Jumare said she had the mandate to lure investors from within and outside the country to invest, which was yielding results.

She said companies like Olam and other mining and manufacturing companies had started working in the state.

She stated further that government had offered free land and tax holidays for any investor willing to invest in the state.

The director general added that there were existing Maigatari export free zone while the present government of Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar established another one at Gagarawa, all in an effort to buttress its willingness to make Jigawa state a free and conducive business state.

She added that the governor is internationally recognised by business tycoons.