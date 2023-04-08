70-year-old man arrested for raping 2 minors in Adamawa

Adamawa state police command has arrested a 70-year-old man identified as Usman Ibrahim.

He was arrested for allegedly raping two minors aged four and seven in Ajiya street Jimeta, Yola North local government area of the state.



The suspect reportedly lured the two victims into his room located close to the victims, where he took advantage of them, and had unlawful carnal knowledge of them.

The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters Jimeta, by the father of the victims, after observing the unusual pains from the kids while urinating.

While confirming the arrest on Friday, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the state commissioner of police CP Afolabi Babatola expressed worry over the unfortunate incident and has directed the officer in charge of the family support unit of the State CID to take over the investigation and ensure diligent prosecution.

