70-year-old man rapes 7 yr-old-girl in Bauchi



A 70-year-old-man in Bauchi state has been arrested by police detectives attached to Zone 12 command headquarters situated in Bauchi for allegedly raping a 7-years-old girl.



The culprit one Alhaji Umaru Daura had allegedly defiled the minor who is his neighbour’s daughter at Toro local government of the state.



The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), Thomas Goni revealed this in a press release issued Tuesday.



According to him, the incident happened at Kawo Rauta Village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He stated that the victim’s father, one Alhaji Habu, reported the case to the police, adding that the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge Zone 12 Bauchi, AIG Audu A. Madaki, has directed that the suspect be charged to court after completion of investigations.