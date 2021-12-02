70- year- old man sentenced for raping minor in Jigawa

The Jigawa state High Court sitting in Dutse recently sentenced a 70- year- old man to life imprisonment for raping and infecting a 15-year-old girl with HIV.

Justice Musa Ubale said the culprit committed the offence as he was satisfied with evidence tendered before the court. He said the evidence proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accuse committed the offence and sentenced the 70-year- old man who resides in Sara town of Birnin Kudu local government of Jigawa state.

The presiding judge said five witnesses appeared in the court who testified before the crime of the old man raped the six- year- old girl and infected her with HIV disease.

Justice Ubala stated that he allowed the convict to defend himself as he was requested, but all what he told the court did not rescue from the life imprisonment sentence meted against him by the presiding judge.

One of the witnesses told the court that Idris Munkaila has once married the elder sister of the victim and later divorced her.