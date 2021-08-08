700 PDP, SDP supporters join APC in Jigawa

Over 700 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) supporters have dumped their parties and joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gumel local government area of Jigawa state.

The defectors who denounced their parties’ membership are from Gumel, Gagarawa, Ringim, Sule Tankarkar and Garki local government areas of the state.

While declaring their intention before the APC leadership in Gumel, on behalf of the defectors , one of the youth leaders in the area, Comrade Hamisu Bekarya said, “Myself and other hundreds of youths from PDP and SDP decided to join APC and give our contributions toward nation building”.

“We decided to dumped our political parties PDP and SDP and join APC with the aims of contributing our quota towards nation building, as only APC gives more chances to youths at local, state and federal government level”, he emphasised.

The defectors described Governor Mohammed Badaru as one the best among all the past Governors of Jigawa state that gave chances to youths in their administrations.

The former woman leader of the SDP, Hajiya Jummai Shu’aibu Gumel said, herself and 82 other women dumped their party to join APC.