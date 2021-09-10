7,000 Islamic-oriented schools in Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of Education, Prof. Adamu Adamu, has said that 7, 000 Islamic oriented schools were operational in the country.

He also called on private schools managements not to allow the collapse of the nation’s education system.

Adamu stated these Friday while declaring open a national conference of the Association of Model Islamic Schools in Minna.

The minister, who was represented by Dr. Omolayo Bukola, said, “The Association of Modern Islamic Schools in Nigeria is the umbrella body of 7, 000 Islamic schools in Nigeria including FCT.”

He stressed the need for religious bodies to join hands with the government in ensuring the development of education.

“Religious bodies must rise to the occasion of ensuring development of education and rescue it from collapsing in the face of many challenges including insecurity,” he said.

In a remark, the Niger state Commissioner for Education, Hanatu Jibrin Salihu, said the state government “recognises the role of private school owners in the education sector.”

“I want to inform you that His Excellency is well informed about the role of private schools in the development of education in the state. He highly appreciates your contribution and has always insisted that we work together to achieve the goals of our educational provisions within the framework of his transformation agenda,” she said.

The commissioner said further that the administration aws in partnership with the private sector towards uplifting standards of education in the state.

She added that the government wanted synergy with private schools to eradicate examination malpractices and other ills while working towards the development of the sector.