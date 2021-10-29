71.64 % made 5 credits including Maths, English – NECO registrar

878, 925 candidates have passed English Language Mathematics representing 71.64% as the National Examinations Council (NECO) released the 2021 SSCE internal examination results.

The Registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, stated this Friday while announcing the release of the results in Minna.

According to him, “The number of candidates who made credit and above in English Language is 945, 853 representing 77.72%, while 1, 094, 291 representing 90% made creditS and above in Mathematics.”

He said 1, 226,796 candidates representing 94.04% also made five credits irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

He said the reduction in examination malpractice this year was made possible by the deployment of more security personnel.

Prof. Wushishi said 20 supervisors and invigilators had been blacklisted for their roles in aiding cheating and other malpractices during the conduct of the examinations.

He apologised for the delay in the release of the results, saying, “I apologise to the parents, children and other stakeholders for the delay in the release of this result; ordinarily, we would have released it within 90 days after the conduct of the examinations. I promise this will not happen again in our subsequent examinations.”