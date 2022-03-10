72 hours after designation of fuel stations, Abuja queues ease off *Commuters, transporters express relief

The announcement by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL) that it would provide 24-hour service to address the lingering fuel queues in Abuja, has started yielding result, Blueprint can authoritatively confirm.

In specific terms, Abuja residents said they no longer have to spend long hours at the filling stations before buying fuel.

NNPCL’s move

Determined to improve fuel supply situation in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) Monday designated 48 fuel stations where motorists living in the Abuja city and its environs could get petrol irrespective of the time.

In a statement, NNPCL spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad had appealed to motorists not to engage in panic buying, assuring the corporation had adequate arrangement to supply the filling stations with fuel.

It listed the 48 filling stations to include: NNPC Mega Station Zone 1 Abuja, Total Filling station near Police Headquarters, Conoil Petrol Station opposite Abuja Towers, and Oando Petrol station located in Zone 1 Abuja.

Others are ADROVA Petrol Station at Transcorp, ADROVA Petrol Station at IBB way, ADROVA Petrol Station at Zone 1, ADROVA Petrol Station at LifeCamp, ADROVA Petrol Station at Apo and ADROVA Petrol Station at Gwagwalada.

Other places that would offer the 24 hour service are: Eterna Oil at Wuse 2,,Oando Petrol Station at Zone 4, NIPCO Oil at Wuse 2, AYM Safa, at Rita Lori and AA Rano at Area 3, Rain Oil Petrol station at Gwarimpa, Conoil at Jabi,OANDO at Jabi, NIPCO at Jabi, and A.A Rano at Jabi.

Also on the listed are Shema at Katampe. A. A Rano at Katampe, AYM SHAFA at Katampe and AFDIM Oil at Katampe all in Abuja.

Motorists could also get the products at A. A Rano at Mpape/Maitama/Katampe, AYM SHAFA at Dawaki, Eterna Oil at Dutse junction, AYM SHAFA at Deidei Junction, Mainland Oil at Dutse, Eterna at Dutse Junction too as well as AYM SHAFA at Bwari-Dutse Road.

Sherma Oil is also among the list of petrol stations located at CBN Karu, A.A rano located at International Market, Nyanya and the A.A Rano Oil located at Nyanya.

The last group of fuel stations is Danmarna at FHA Lugbe, AYM SHAFA Oil at Lugbe Airport Road, A.A Rano at Aviation village, AFDIM OIl at Citygate, .A.A Rano at Citygate, Sherma Oil at Airport road, AYM SHAFA at Wuye and finally Danmarna at Wuye.

Motorists laud NNPCL

Our reporter who was at some of the designated filling stations to monitor the situation, reports that motorists spent less than an hour buying fuel.

At the Conoil filling station in Jikwoyi, along the Nyanya-Karshi road, the queue that normally stretched over 500 metres was less than 50 metres as the attendants were seen dispensing fuel.

Even at AA Rano filling station in Nyanya, the situation was the same as the station was seen dispensing fuel to motorists that had queued to buy the product.

A motorist, who did not want to reveal his identity, said he spent less than 30 minutes buying fuel.

“I was very surprised that I spent less than 30 minutes before I bought fuel. I hope the situation will remain like this,” he said.

In a chat with Blueprint, a media practitioner, Ikenna Okonkwo, said the measure adopted by NNPCL was already yielding results.

According to him, the innovation had brought ease to Nigeria who found it very difficult to buy fuel with many resorting to patronising black market operators.

He said: “Unlike what was obtained in the last 4-5 days, going back to 3 weeks ago, I drove into a filling station yesterday (AA Rano, along airport road), and the only queue was the one inside the filling station. There was no queue outside like it used to be.

“I also noticed that people just drive in and spend about 5, 10 minutes and they’ve gotten fuel.

“The innovation by the NNPCL is a good one. As a matter of fact, I think that innovation brought about this ease that Nigerians are experiencing. I hope they are able to sustain it.”

Another Abuja resident, Deo, told our reporter that there was improvement in the fuel situation.

“The queue is not too long again and I didn’t have to spend as much time as I did at the filling station last week.

“I bought fuel at the normal price of N165 per litre at AP filling station opposite Transcorp Hotel. The situation is better, as I spent less than an hour on the queue. NNPC has really kept to its promise,” she said.

Fuel hawkers increase purchase

However, there are fears as the black marketers continued to stockpile the product in anticipation of a relapse.

At some filling stations visitedMonday by Blueprint, the black marketers were having a free day, buying fuel even when their customers had drastically reduced.

“Yes, we need to buy it because the product will soon finish and when that happens, people will still come back to us to buy. What the NNPCL did cannot last,” said Musa, one of the hawkers at the Shema Filling Station along Gwarimpa/Next road.

But Charles, a visibly angry motorist, said government should do the needful by not only sustaining the tempo of constant supply, but also set up a team of security agents to swap on the black marketers.

“It is good the NNPCL has identified reason for the scarcity and effectively providing the solution as well. But beyond this, a task force should be set up to arrest these black marketers and seize their product. Despite the availability, they keep on buying in the hope that we will still come to patronise them. Let the NNPCL disappoint them by ensuring constant supply,” Charles said.

Blueprint also observed the same scenario at the Conoil, Kado Estate where motorists buy fuel effortlessly, while the fuel hawkers were bringing in more jerry cans to purchase the product.