72-year-old man docked for ‘assaulting’ police officers

A 72-year old man, Mr. Emmanuel Ugba was docked before a Magistrate Court in Makurdi, for allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting two police offi cers. Th e prosecutor, Inspector Michael Iorundu, said Ugba, a native of Idye, in Makurdi, on July 1, assaulted Sgts. Shange and Joy Abah, who served him a warrant to report at the police station. He also said that the accused obtained N60,000.00 from one Mr. Bem Tiga of Agber Village, Makurdi under the pretence of renting a piece of land to him. Iorundu further informed the court that Tiga reported the transaction to the police at ‘B’ Division Police Station, Makurdi, when the accused could not provide the land.

He said on investigation, the police found the land on New Otukpo road; Makurdi was a subject of litigation with one Daniel Mange. Th e prosecutor added that the two police offi cers Sgt. Shange and Sgt. Abah went to the accused and invited him to the police station. “My Lord, the accused turned down the invitation and requested the offi cers to serve him a warrant. “Th e offi cers returned to the accused with warrant and instead of accepting the warrant, the accused beat the two police offi cers,” he said. Prosecution informed court that investigation into the matter had been concluded and asked the court for another date to enable it call witnesses. Th e Magistrate, Mrs. Felicia Ikyegh, however, granted the accused bail in the sum of N30, 000 and a surety in the same amount, while the matter was adjourned to August 29, for hearing.