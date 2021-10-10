73% of prison inmates awaiting trial–Prison Boss

The Comptroller Gener­al of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), Mr. Haliru Nababa, has disclosed that 66,000 representing 73% of the total 70,000 prison inmates in Nigeria, are awaiting trials.

Nababa made the disclosure at a pre 27th Nigerian Economic Sum­mit (#NES27), with the theme, “Prison Reforms and Nation­al Security,” organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

Nababa, who was repre­sented by Mr. Nwakuche Syl­vester, Deputy Comptroller General, said that the NCoS has played a crucial role in na­tional security.

According to him, the Correc­tional Services has helped in crime prevention and control, maintenance of law and order and in the implementation of appropriate punishments to law-breakers.

While delivering the key­note address, he said the emergence of the Correctional Services Act, is one of the best things that have happened to the NCoS, adding that the en­actment of the Act has signifi­cantly helped to reposition and rejuvenate the organisation in the areas of Implementing re­forms and programmes, pro­viding medical, psychological and counselling services for offenders, facilitating incen­tives to inmates and convicts, as well as providing support to facilitate quick disposal of cases.

The Comptroller General noted that the Act addresses the issue of over-crowding and mandates State Comptrollers to notify the Attorney General, Criminal Justice Committee, the Prerogative of Mercy and others to take necessary steps to decongest facilities.

“Without execution of a life sentence within 10 years, the new Act gives a Chief Judge the right to commute a death sentence to life imprisonment.