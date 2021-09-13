$73m expended to combat COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria – UN

The United Nations (UN) weekend stated that it has so far mobilised a total of $73 million dollars to support Nigeria’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic.



The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, who stated this after a meeting with officials of Enugu State Ministry of Health during a visit to appraise the ministry’s efforts in combating the pandemic in the state, said the global body established what it called a ‘basket fund’ to mobilise the resources from multiple channels.



Kallon said: “Our mission here is actually to meet with the state officials. That is the State Executive Council members to actually try to see how we can reinforce our partnership with the Enugu state government, to try to continue supporting them to combat the impact of COVID-19. Also trying to see how the UN can bring its global practices in support in the economic transformation effort of the state of Enugu.



“The UN has been quite strategic in pulling together resources and also believing as one, to support the government of Nigeria in the response of COVID-19. We established the one UN response and also put in place the basket fund, we are able to mobilise $73 million which was used to procure medical supplies that were sent to all the states in Nigeria through the NCDC.”



The UN Representative and his team, who were accompanied by officials of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Enugu office, had earlier paid a courtesy call on the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, where he commended the efforts of the Enugu state government so far in responding to COVID-19 pandemic.



“But we are all clear in one important fact; that COVID-19 is with us here for some time to come and the key issue here is vaccination. How can we ensure that 70 percent of the population is vaccinated so that we can reach what the scientists are calling head immunity, this is also critical and closely linked to the issue of compliance with the non pharmaceutical measures.”

