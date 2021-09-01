74th birthday: Ogbeha donates cash, food to Kogi orphanage

A former senator representing Kogi West, Tunde Ogbeha, has donated foodstuff worth millions of naira to Ministry of Mercy orphanage, Lokoja Kogi state as part of activities to mark his 74th birthday.

Senator Ogbeha, who is known for his humanitarian gesture over the years, thanked God for celebrating another fruitful year in his life.

Represented by his wife, Mrs Esther Tunde Ogbeha on Monday while donating food items to Ministry of Mercy (MOM) orphanage in Lokoja, the former military administrator said the need to assist the less privileged became necessary, especially now that people can hardly feed twice a day because of the current economic situation.

“I often celebrate my birthday with orphans and the less privileged in the society and this year’s birthday is one of such gestures to the needy in the society.

“I am using this medium to call on well meaning Nigerians who Almighty God has blessed to come to the aid of the less privileged and extend hands of fellowship to them at this moment of economic hardship,” he appealed.

Ogbeha equally revealed that as part of efforts aimed at reducing the burden of the management in the upkeep of the children, some of the children would be offered scholarship in a bid to secure their future through quality education.

Receiving the food items, the proprietor of the orphanage home, Mr Daniel Aduojo thanked Senator Ogbeha for choosing MOM orphanage home for the gesture.

He noted that most of the children in the home were those whose mothers died as a result of complications during child birth, saying the orphanage home has established hospitals at Otuturu in Dekina local government area and Lokoja that caters for pregnant women, to reduce the high rate of maternal mortality in the society.

“We want mother of new born babies to live and take good care of their babies instead of them to die during child birth and if this our action will lead to the closure of this orphanage homes then it is a welcome development,” he stated.