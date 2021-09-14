75 abducted Zamfara school children regain freedom

The 75 students kidnapped from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun local government area of Zamfara state have regained freedom, 12 days after their abduction.

Following their release in undisclosed circumstances, the students and a teacher were received by Governor Bello Matawalle at the Government House in Gusau, Sunday evening, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) reported.

“The seventy-five students of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara state abducted about two weeks ago regained freedom,” NTA posted on Facebook.

The development comes amid a military operation against the bandits in the state.

The state government last week shut down telecommunication networks, suspended weekly markets and banned the sale of fuel in jerry cans, all measures in support of the operation.