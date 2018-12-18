@76: Give me more time, Buhari begs Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, pleaded with Nigerians to give him more time and pray for him in his efforts to make the country great.

President Buhari, who made the plea while speaking to State House correspondents at his 76th birthday anniversary, held at Fore Court of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also said he would keep reminding Nigerians what the administration met on ground, and what it has done so far.

The plea came as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), wished the president long life and good health as he marks his birthday.

The birthday ceremony witnessed special performance by the Guards Brigade of 203 members with the rendition of the National Anthem and birthday song for the president.

It was the first elaborate ceremony marking his birthday outside his residence since the inception of the administration in 2015.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the brief but colourful event organised by his aides, President Buhari said: “Well, I am impressed with it, they (his aides) have put a lot of time behind it, I thank and appreciate them very much.”

On what to expect going forward, he said, “we will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we have been able to do from the time we came in to now, with the resources available to us.”

Speaking in Hausa language, President Buhari said, “Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time.”

Also speaking, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said it was a joyous day seeing the president strong and healthy. Mustapha said, “it is such an exciting time for us to share in this very glorious ceremony of the celebration of the 76th birthday of our dear president and our dear leader in a typical simplistic manner.

“It is just a simple military parade and the cutting of the cake because he has got work to do. He has just returned to the office to continue with the day’s proceedings, he came out of an event-2018 National Migration Dialogue and then straight into this.

“But it is such a joyous and beautiful day to see him strong, healthy, hearty, considering the health challenges he went through in the last two years, we cannot wish him any other thing but bountiful health and wisdom to take this country out of the present situation which we find ourselves, a trajectory of prosperity and progress.”

On what Nigerians should expect from him, he replied, “they should expect a lot. The president is renewed in his spirit, strength and in his resolve and determination to put this country back on the path of greatness.

“That is his ultimate desire, that every Nigerian young, old, upcoming should be able to press whatever desire they want to achieve in the nation that is so endowed with a lot of wealth, a lot of goodness, but have not able to live up to expectations.

“There will be a lot that will be released in the next couple of days, and Mr. President is so strong and determined to hit the road, and I can tell you by the time he starts, Nigerians will be able to have a lot to be thankful for.”

Pledge of free fair, polls

Also, President Buhari has once again promised a level playing field for all contestants into political offices in next year’s elections, stressing that his opponents would get opportunities he didn’t have.

Receiving a delegation from International Republican and National Democratic Institute of the United States of America at the State House, in Abuja, the president said: “I am glad you are here to assess our pre-election preparations.

“It reminds me of the visit by the then Secretary of State, John Kerry, before the 2015 polls. We appreciate the concern of America for stability in developing countries. Having run for president three times, ending up at the Supreme Court all three times, before God and technology made a way for me the fourth time, I know what it is to be cheated at the polls. “What they used to do was just to award votes, and tell anyone who was dissatisfied to go to court. But we won’t do that. I am prepared to give the opposition the opportunities I was not given in the past.”

The president assured the visitors that he had told the heads of the security agencies not to be partisan, but to do their work professionally, and allow the will of the people to prevail.

Stressing that the governing All Progressives Congress would keep faith with its priorities of securing the country, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption, the president said he was happy that the opposition has not been able to successfully fault the focal areas of the government.

“We have done fairly well in the areas we focussed on. We know how many local government areas in the North-east were under Boko Haram occupation before we came. That does not happen again, save for cowardly attacks, using young girls as suicide bombers. Other areas of security challenge, like farmers/herdsmen clashes are receiving attention, and would be sorted out as much as possible,” he said.

On the Electoral Bill that he didn’t assent to, the president said: “Time is against us. We are extremely vulnerable, and need to be careful that messages are not hijacked and figures tampered with, while being transmitted electronically.

“Even the Russians were accused of tampering with American election, so we will remain conventional, and use electronic transmission in subsequent elections.”

Earlier, leader of the American delegation, Ambassador Linda-Thomas Greenfield, said they had met with the media, civil society and political parties, and concerns expressed include fears of security agencies being partisan in the forthcoming elections, suspected non-commitment to free and fair elections by key stakeholders, delayed budget for the electoral umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the non-signing of the new Electoral Bill.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.