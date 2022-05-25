76 incidences of conflicts between January to May, 2022, politically related – CDD 

The Director of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Idayat Hassan has revealed that 76 incidences of political violence witnessed in the last five months is unprecedented, using data from ACLED, the Centre for Democracy and Development is politically related conflicts across the country .

She said that these is between January 1st and May 13th, 2022 .

Hassan who noted this in Abuja at the one-day colloquium on “Emerging Issues that will Shape the 2023 General Election in Nigeria” organised by CDD in collaboration with Open Society Initiative for West Africa .

She said that violent incidences cuts across 24 states and the six geo-political zones of Nigeria with the North Central having the most number of incidences and South East recording the most fatalities.

According to her,the Brand New Electoral while creating a new dawn for electoral administration do also have implications and challenges particularly as the parties grapple to comprehend and comply with the new acts.

“The unsettled issue of rotational presidency embedded in religious considerations of the implication of a Muslim-Muslim presidency are real.

The prognosis may not look good but the elections are important in our collective battle for the soul of our great country Nigeria.

“The six geo-political zone of the country is embroiled in different conflicts, ranging from farmers herders conflict spanning across the zones, banditry and islamists threats in the North West and Central, Secessionist agitations in the South East and the ever raging Islamist State in West Africa Province in the North East.

“All these threats have implications for the conduct of elections- both in terms of safety of election materials, personnel and even voters. This also has the Potential to affect voter turnout and the legitimacy of the result,” she said .

Also, the Regional Director for Africa ,Open Society Foundations (OSF), through the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), Dr Muthoni Wanyeki said insecurity and violence abound in different parts of the country, deepening political and regional cleavages as well as barriers usually faced by young people and women as both voters and candidates and creating yet more logistical challenges.

She said there is need to encourage participation, promote inclusivity, improve electoral processes and bolster the overall credibility of the elections as well as the legitimacy of the outcomes.

Also, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega said there have been incremental positive changes in INEC which is very good but what is worrisome is the effort been made by our political class to undermine the integrity of election.

He observed that the use of money in Nigerian politics is a big issue of concern adding that rather than having improvements in that regard, Nigeria seem to be sliding back.

“And then in addition to that many political parties, especially the so called big ones, now put huge amounts as nomination fees, which excluded women excluded young men and Persons with Disabilities.

“This is one area where attention has to be focused in the next cycle of electoral reform to the electoral legal framework,” he said.

