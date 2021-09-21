76th UN General Assembly: Arewa group hails Nigerians for identifying with Buhari

A pressure group, Arewa Youth Federation, has hailed Nigerians living in the United States of America (USA) for showing solidarity with the country and it’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, in New York as world leaders converge for the 76th United Nations General Assembly.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Muhammad Matazu, described the act as patriotic and appealed to the few who have refused to see the good things happening in the country to have a rethink.

It was earlier reported on the media that some Nigerians living abroad under the aegis of “One Nigeria Group” stormed the streets of New York to show their support for their fatherland as world leaders are assembled for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The participants waved the Nigerian national flags, sported t-shirts and displayed banners announcing progress made, their commitment to one Nigeria and a yearning for peace and progress.

Reacting to the development, the Arewa group said it was impressed that some patriotic Nigerians abroad chose to register their support of President Muhammadu Buhari and the continued existence of Nigeria as one, indivisible country.

“We find this patriotic act by Nigerians in America highly commendable. This so because throwing tantrums on the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari has been made very lucrative business by enemies of the country particularly those living abroad.

“What is common today is that the enemies of Nigeria recruit agents to twists facts about the country and the present administration. The rapid infrastructural development accomplished within the period of the Buhari administration is talked about. Progress made in security is also suppressed. Sadly, the media is been used to push narratives that seeks to disintegrate the country.

“We use this medium to appeal to Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used as tools for division as the strength of the country is in our diversity,” the group said.

The statement further urged the President’s media handles not to relent in highlighting the successes of the various flagship programmes undertaken by the Buhari administration since 2015.