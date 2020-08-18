774, 000 Jobs: Reps minority caucus kicks over 30 slots



Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has rejected 30 job slots of the 774,000 federal government special job scheme, allotted each member of the House for their respective local government areas of their constituencies.

Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on Tuesday, described the allotment of 30 out of the 1,000 slots per local government, as grossly unfair and unacceptable by Nigerians and lawmakers, who are the true representatives of the people

The caucus therefore demanded for more transparency and a review of the criteria being used for the allotment, which is alleged to favour certain interests in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the detriment and disadvantage of majority of other Nigerians.



“The 30 persons allotment to be supervised by a member in each of the local government areas, cannot by any criteria, said to be a true representation of the people they are mandated to represent”, Elumelu stated.

According to him, the 774,000 jobs were meant for the people and that the people look up to the lawmakers as major channels through which they are reached for social and economic empowerment, a situation, which makes the 30 person, out of the 1000 per local government, grossly inadequate.



“The 30 persons allotment per local government for lawmakers is grossly unfair, inadequate and unacceptable to Nigerians. As the representatives of the people, we are closer to them and they directly interact with us, irrespective of religion, class and political affiliations.

“All Nigerians living in our constituencies are our constituents, irrespective of political leanings. We have a responsibility to protect their interests at all times. As such lawmakers ought to have been carried along on the allotment.



“Moreover, the questions are, what criteria is being used in the job allotments? Given the 30 persons out of the 1000 per local government area allotted to federal lawmakers, what happens to the remaining 970? What answers do we give Nigerians? How do we ensure that the program benefited Nigerians and not enmeshed in allegations of sharp practices as witnessed in the COVID-19 palliative distribution?,” he said.