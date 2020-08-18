774,000 jobs: Plateau allocates 35% to women, 10% disabled





Plateau state women have been allotted 35 percent out of the 17,000 federal government planned programme on public works in the state, chairman of the 20-man committee on Special Public Works in the state, Rufus Bature, has said.

Speaking Tuesday at a press briefing held at the old Government House, Jos, Bature said the committee will soon commence recruitment of the 1000 youth any moment from now.

“While selecting the 1000 LGAs, we shall set aside 200 for un-employed graduates that might be deployed to the various MDAs.

“Women are to be allotted 35 percent of the slots, while people with disabilities will alloted 10 percent,” he said.

Bature stated further that in view of time limit occasioned by certain disagreements, the state is optimistic that the programme will hold since budgetary provisions has been made in this year’s budget.

He said Governor Simon Lalong has encouraged the committee by way of logistics to produce forms, and embark on tours of the 17 LGAs.

“All the state wards have been allocated at least 50 forms depending on the number of wards in the LGA. This forms are to be distributed to every Plateau person so qualified irrespective of political differences, religious affiliation and any other thing.”

He said each local government area has special code on its forms, and that all forms are absolutely free.

Bature also quoted Lalong as saying: “We may domesticate this programme in the state.”