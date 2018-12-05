78, 917MWH generated in Q3 – NBS





The power generation statistics for Q3 2018 reflected that a total average of 78,917 MWh of energy was generated daily by power stations.



The daily energy generation attained a peak of 90,197 MWh on the 16th of August 2018.



These developments were contained in a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



The report indicates that the Thermal stations generated a peak of 85,948 MWh on 10th July, 2018 while the hydro stations attained a peak of 30,164 MWh on the 28th of August, 2018 .



However, it noted that the lowest daily energy generation of 57,357 MWh was attained on 8th of July 2018.





According to the NBS, the total number of consumers with prepaid meters increased by 2.36% to 1.65m customers in Q3 2018 from 1.62m customers in Q122018.



It disclosed that Abuja Disco has the highest number of customers metered and closely followed by Benin Disco and Ibadan Disco while Yola Disco recorded the least total number of customers metered.

