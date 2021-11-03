$8.99bn tracked as investments announcement for Q3 2021- NIPC

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Tuesday revealed that US$8.99 billion was tracked as investment announcements for the 3rd Quarter of 2021.

The Director Strategic Services , NIPC, Mr Abubakar Yerima while presenting the Q3,2021 Report of Investment Announcement during a media parley in Abuja further said a total of 33 projects were tracked across 8 States during the period.

According to him, the month of August was the most active during the quarter, accounting for 64% of the total announcements. The top 10 announcements accounted for 96% of the volume tracked.

He said compared to Q3 2020, there is a marked improvement in the level of confidence in the investing community post COVID-19.

“In the period covered by the Report, Lagos State received the largest share of the announcements with 20 projects accounting for 81% (US$7.29 billion) of the total in manufacturing, information and communications, finance and insurance, human health and social services, and electricity.

In his keynote address, the Acting Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer , NIPC, Emeka Offor explained that the investment announcements give s a fair sense of investors’ interest in the Nigerian economy.

