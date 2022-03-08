8 die in Suleja – Minna auto crash 

Eight persons have reportedly died in a ghastly motor accident at Kwakuti on the Minna – Suleja road in Paikoro local government area of Niger state.

It was learnt that the accident occurred about 7pm on Monday.

The bus with a Kano registration number KMC 297 ZU was said to be conveying passengers from Katsina to Lagos before it crashed.

The Police Public Relations Officer Niger state Police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the accident, saying the injured were rushed to IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.

“On 07/03/2022 at about 1910hrs, there was a lone fatal motor vehicle accident at Farin-Doki village, via Paiko along Suleja-Minna road involving a Toyota bus with Reg. No. KNC 297 ZU driven by one Ilyasu Bala,” he said.

He explained that the vehicle was coming from Katsina heading to Lagos, while the driver lost control at a point around Farin-Doki village due to a reported mechanical fault developed by the vehicle.

“Unfortunately, the bus somersaulted while the driver and six others died on the spot, eight other passengers sustained various degrees of injury,” he explained.

The PPRO said however a police patrol team attached to Paiko Division quickly moved to the scene and rushed the injured victims to the nearest hospital for medical attention, while the corpses were taken to IBB Hospital morgue.