8 feared dead in Edo auto crash

Tragedy struck on Saturday along the Benin-Auchi highway in Edo State following an auto accident which reportedly claimed eight lives.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo State, Mr. Henry Benamaisia, said the incident involved a Toyota Hiace 18-seater passenger bus and a truck.

Benamaisia disclosed that both vehicles had a head-on collision at the Urhokosa axis of the expressway.

He said: “The crash left eight persons dead while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

According to him, those injured have been taken to hospital for medical attention and added that “investigation is still ongoing”.

While advising road users to adhere to safety rules while driving, the sector commander however stated that the police carried out the rescue operation of Saturday’s crash.

Blueprint gathered that the accident happened when one of the vehicles severely overtook another and had a head on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

A witness who craved for anonymity said the eight persons died on the spot.