8 health workers infected with COVID-19 in Osun



No fewer than eight people have been infected with the deadly Coronavirus at the Osun state general hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, our correspondent has gathered.



The eight people are among the eleven health workers at the labour ward of the hospital, according to sources.



They were said to have contacted the disease from a pregnant woman whose result came out positive after she has been discharged.



About five women that just delivered baby were discharged from the ward last week Wednesday when the result of the infected patient came out.



All the health workers were quickly asked to go for COVID-19 test to ascertain their status having had contact with the infected patient.



It was gathered on Sunday that result of eight of the eleven workers at the ward returned positive and they were asked to go on self isolation.



When contacted on telephone, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said he could not confirm the result.



He said the state has recoded four new cases and also discharged 11 patients from the state’s Treatment and Isolation Centre.



He stated that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the state, as at July 19 stand at 339 with 175 active cases.



According to him, the state has successfully treated and discharged 156 patients, while eight deaths have so far been recorded in the state.

