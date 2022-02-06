8 Jaba LG councillors drag clerk to court over oath of office

Eight ouncilors in Jaba local government area of Kaduna state have dragged the council’s legislative clerk, Danzom Golima, before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kafanchan over his refusal to swear them into office.

The defendant was docked on one count charge of abandonment of duty by a public servant, an offence that violates Section 94 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The aggrieved ouncilors are Pius Dogo, Steven Gandu, Dangana Whietbitaro, Sule Barnabas, Ibrahim Boo, Danladi Amos, Jeremiah Dogo and Amos Kure; representing Samban, Sabzuro, Durabitaro, Duya, Fada, Sabchen, Daddu and Chori wards, respectively.

The complainants, in a direct criminal complaint, alleged that the clerk’s refusal to administer the oath of allegiance and oath of office on them months after they had been duly issued certificates of return by INEC.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The complainants’ counsel, John Ambi, thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable him prove the case against the defendant.

Counsel for the defendant, Yem. A, applied for the bail of his clients, to which the complainants’ counsel did not object.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Samson Kwasu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Kwasu thereafter adjourned the matter until February 8 for hearing.

Recall that local government election in Kaduna state was conducted on September 7, 2021, with elected officials sworn into office in November.