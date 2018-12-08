8 killed in Niger communal land crisis

Eight persons have been confirmed dead in a communal land tussle between two communities in Lavun local government area of Niger state.

The communities, Gaba and Anfani were said to have been in dispute over a parcel of land given to Anfani community by Gaba community decades ago.

The dispute resulted into a bloody clash when a Bida High Court ruled in favour of the Gaba community last week directing the Anfani community to vacate the land.

Having won the court case, Gaba directed 11 of its men to the disputed land to carryout survey but they were waylaid by the Anfani people who killed eight out of the 11 men sent which resulted to a full-blown clash.

Some of the deceased were said to have been beheaded, another had his two feet cut off while scores of people sustained varying degrees of injury.

The police on Friday confirmed they evacuated eight corpses from the troubled area and deposited them at the Bida General Hospital mortuary.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said armed operatives had been sent to the affected areas to restore normalcy, and that no arrest had been made.

