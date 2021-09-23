8-month-old hole-in-the heart baby, Adekoya, needs N5m lifeline

An eight-month-old baby, Ademola Adekoya, currently receiving treatment at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Remo, Ogun state, is urgently seeking N5 million for a life-saving surgery which must be conducted within two months.

A source at the hospital who called Blueprint on the telephone Wednesday for possible support, quoted the medical report as indicating that Adekoya was diagnosed with Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) after multiple tests

VSD is a common heart defect most often present at birth, but it can occur in adults after surgery or a heart attack. It involves a hole in the wall between the heart’s lower chambers.

Pleading for assistance, Mrs Hannah Adekoya said she was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, Ayike House. “When I got to LASUTH, I was able to see a cardiologist. They gave me an appointment to come every three months.

“I used to go during the appointed time.”Last month, they called and said the hole in my baby’s heart could not be closed, that the baby is having VSD and that the hole is of moderate size. It can only be closed only through surgery. They told me the bill is N5 million.”

And with the option that the surgery could only be done at Babcock or abroad, Adekoya took her baby to Babcock to make enquiries.

“Getting there, we started all over; they did the echo test again and it still showed the same problem. Later they gave us the bill for the surgery, and that we have to do it within two months,” lamented the mother.

“Please I need Nigerians to assist me. I don’t have a job. My husband is working but we can’t afford this big amount.

“This is our first child. I beg Nigerians to help me. He is my first child. I don’t want to lose this child. He is my life. Please help me,” she further pleaded.

Willing individuals and corporate organisations that want to save the little baby’s life should please send their donations to the account below and may also wish to call the accompanying contact.

UBA account number:

2213288367

Account name:

Daniel Ademola Adekoya

Or call 08051226464