8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Taraba State Investment and Property Development (TSIPD), Mr. Iliya Ezekiel Monday stated that the eighty moribund companies revived by Governor Darius Ishaku have generated over 10, 000 jobs.

Iliya stated this in Jalingo while briefing newsmen, saying the companies are; Taraba Gas, Taraba Beverages, Taraba Vegetables, Taraba Motel and Taraba Oil Mills, which are subsidiaries of Taraba State Investment and Property Development.

He said the commercial outfits had contributed significantly to the economic growth of the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

He noted that crime has reduced in the state due to the reactivation of the moribund companies which he said had created both direct and indirect jobs for the teaming youth in the state.

He stated that the Taraba cucumber would soon be supplied to US and some countries in the UK.

He said the distribution at present had covered up to Ghana and Benin Republic, adding that the company had concluded arrangements to ship the product to Europe and US.

The chief executive officer also said the Taraba vegetables which hitherto produced cucumber and pepper, would soon produce bitter leaf, spinach, lettuce, tomatoes among others in large quantities.

He said such was the expansion drive of the investment.

He eulogised Governor Ishaku for having the vision to revamp the moribund enterprises.

He said previous administrations made little or no effort in reviving the commercial outfits.