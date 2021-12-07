8 years after, Ministry stages sports medicine symposium ahead ‘busy’ 2022

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has only for the second time organised an intensive training on the importance of sports medicine within the sector.

The three-day symposium organised by Sports medicine department is witnessing over 70 medical experts drawn from 36 states in Nigeria, eight years after. The last edition held in 2013.

Talking about the essence of the seminar holding inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja, the Director of Sports Medicine in the Ministry, Dr. Paul Onyeudo said, “Sports Medicine is relatively critical and for Nigeria to develop In sports, it is extremely important to have the necessary sports medicine and science report because without it, our athletes will find it almost impossible to get to that podium.

“Sports medicine is not just about creating Medicine or rehabilitation but in modern times, it is also about performance therefore the course is needed to share experience and gather new knowledge.

“Sports has ceased to be a mere recreational event, because it has evolved into a big business. The implication is that the performance bar has been raised. There are certain levels you cannot reach without support of medicine and science.

“Though sports medicine is relatively new, it is critical when you begin on talk about sports performance. So, for Nigeria to develop in sports, the way we want to develop, the government appreciates that it is extremely important to have the necessary sports science and medicine support.

Also speaking, a former sports medicine director, Dr Akinwunmi Amao said: “A lot of money and pressure on the performers are involved in modern sports including football. But, information are released daily by scientists which we are supposed to be used to lift performance standards, so that at the end of the day, sports will still continue to be for both entertainment and competitive situations among nations.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, lauded the initiative.

He said it would help in developing the nation’s strategy for safe sports participation and development amongst other important components.

A participating member from the World Health Organization (WHO), and the deputy director of sports medicine in Enugu state, Mrs. Chika Okoh, expressed joy and relief that the programme has seen the light of day.

She said, “This is perfect and it is an eye opener for many of us. They are giving us what we want and what we’ve not learnt before. This course has opened our eyes, as an example, I now know that Sports Medicine is not only about taking care of the athletes but that there is more to it. So for me, once I get back to my State, I will share my knowledge with both the coaches back home and the Athletes.”