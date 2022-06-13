@80 Abdulsalami remains consistent on national unity, development – Sani Bello

Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has eulogised Nigeria’s former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar as he turns 80, saying the former ruler is still remains consistent and significant to the development of the nation.

The governor, in a statement in Minna on Monday described the former Abdulsalami as a patriotic elder statesman, adding that having an outstanding and iconic leader in Niger state and the country in general, is a great privilege.

Governor Sani Bello said the former ruler’s positive and selfless disposition towards a better society earned him the name “Father of Democracy” after he handed over leadership to a democratically elected president even when he could resist.

He said, “Your resolve to rededicate yourself to the service of our fatherland and humanity in general is not in doubt and it is a clear testimony of your statesmanship and influence which cuts across the length and breadth of this country and even beyond.”

Sani Bello noted that, at 80, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has remained a reference point for good governance, diplomacy and conflict resolution.

He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the celebrant life of immeasurable accomplishments.

