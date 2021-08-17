@80: Obasanjo meets IBB behind closed doors



Former Presidents Olushegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda on Tuesday met behind closed doors in Minna, Niger state capital.



Obasanjo believed to be first on the long list of personalities who thronged to the uphill residence of the former Military President on his 80th birthday, was reported to have arrived at about 10am.



Although, Journalists were banned from the residence, Blueprint learnt that all other visitors were excused out of the meeting of the two former Presidents.



However, the auspicious visit of Obasanjo at the birthday celebrations could easily have been used to discuss other pressing national issues without a third ear.



Blueprint reports that former Head of state, General Abdulsalam Abubakar also excused himself from the brief meeting.



A source told Blueprint that, “Obasanjo flee to Minna from Abuja and on arrival at the IBB residence, the main sitting room was cleared of all guests to allow the duo have private discussions.”



Others who visited to rejoice with IBB were former Senate President Bukola Saraki, National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democractic Party (PDP) Uche Seconds, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ben Obi, and Senator Philip Aduda.



The list also include General Aliyu Gusau who was National Security Adviser during the administration of the celebrant, media mogul Chief Raymond Dokpesi, diplomats and members of the organised private sector.