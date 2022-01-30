80 suspects arrested in Ondo for environmental offences

The Ondo state government has expressed dissatisfaction over the lackadaisical attitude of some residents of the state towards the cleaning of their environment, as over 80 people were arrested during the exercise in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

General Manager Ondo state Waste Management Authority (ODSWMA) Reverend (Mrs) Ayo Adeyemo after monitoring the January, 2022 edition of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Akure, also revealed that over 80 people were arrested for violating environmental laws during the exercise.

The offenders were picked up at various locations within Akure metropolis during the first sanitation exercise in the New Year.

She disclosed that the Authority was not satisfied because some residents did not comply with the exercise which happened to be the first in the New Year.

“Environmental sanitation hours should be hours people should keep their environment clean, and not conducting programmes in churches.

“Also, some people were selling things. They didn’t even care, maybe because we didn’t hold environmental sanitation exercise last year December because it was a festive period.

“The drivers too were just loading in the parks. Apart from loading, their surroundings were just filthy, unhealthy and littered with waste. So, generally, we are not impressed,” she added