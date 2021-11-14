80-year-old kidnap victim rescued in Kano

Police have rescued an 80-year-old man, Alhaji Nadabo, who was kidnapped at Chiromawa village, Garun Mallam local government area of the state in Kano.

Kano state Police command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, stated this in a statement Sunday.

He said the victim was rescued following a report received on the 12/11/2021 at about 1957hrs that Alhaji Nadabo was kidnapped.

“On receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano state command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Operation Puff Adder to rescue victims and arrest the culprits.”

Kiyawa added that, with the combined efforts of local vigilante and members of the community, the kidnappers were trailed and forced to release the victim unhurt and they took to their heels.

He stated that more officers have been deployed and directed to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

He thanked all community policing stakeholders for their continuous support, encouragement and cooperation.