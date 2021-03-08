800 police officers’ wives widow in Kaduna – CP

Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Muri, has said that 800 wives of police officers in Kaduna have lost their husbands in active duty to become widows over the years.



The CP made this known during an annual empowerment programme organised to assist fallen police officer’s wives and orphans in the state, where 300 orphans and widows were empowered with start-up packs, such as sewing machines, saloon equipments, grinding machines, sealing machines and popcorn production machine among others.

“As it stands today we have nearly 800 widows, that is wives of police officers killed over the decades, in the state,” Muri said

Muri however stated that the Kaduna Police Command has lost 28 police officers since his assumption of duty as the commissioner on Jan 6th, 2020 to date. He said the rationale behind empowering the orphans and widows was to improve their standards of living.



According to Muri, “other method of empowerment, can be by way of providing employment for our widows and orphans, scholarship for our children, financial support to enable them to start a trade.”

The Chairperson of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Kaduna state, Hajiya Aisha Muri, urged the beneficiaries of the packages to utilise the resources doled out to them well.



“Do not sell or misuse a startup pack, if given to you, and reach out to your supervisors if you are having difficulties understanding or when using your startup tools,” the POWA Chairperson said.

Meanwhile, POWA also donated palliatives such as 199 bags of rice, 200 cartons of noodles, 55 cartons of spaghetti, 25 bags of guinea corn and 37 gallons of 25litres vegetables oil to the widows and orphans to cushion the effect of economic hardship they experience under Covid-19 lockdown.

