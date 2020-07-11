85 new Coronavirus cases hit Oyo, 91 discharged, state total numbers now 1689

Governor Seyi Makinde who doubles as Chairman of Oyo state COVID-19 Task Force on Saturday confirmed that the state has recorded 85 new coronavirus positive cases.

The governor in an update on COVID-19 situation in the state via his Twitter handle also said the state has discharged 91 patients.

Engr. Makinde said the 91 patients were discharged after receiving their second negative test results.

He said the number of discharged cases in Oyo state is now 925.

According to the governor, the areas affected in the new infections include Ibadan N (17), Ibadan SW (13), Oyo E (9), Ido (8), Lagelu (7), Oluyole (6), Orelope (3), Akinyele (3), Egbeda (3), Ibadan NE (3), Ona Ara (2), Atiba (2), Ogbomosho S (2), Iseyin (2), Ibadan SE (1), Ogbomosho N (1), Oyo W (1), Ibadan NW (1) & Ibarapa C (1) local government areas of the state.

“With the latest numbers, “the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo state today is 1689,” he said.