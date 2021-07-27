880 new wigs admitted to Nigerian Bar

Not less than 880 law graduates, who were successful in the December 2020 Bar final examinations were Tuesday, admitted to the Nigerian Bar at a ceremony held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The examination which conferred the honour on them was conducted by the Nigerian Law School under the supervision of the Council of Legal Education.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN) disclosed that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of a new campus of the Nigerian Law School in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Chiroma said the Federal Government’s approval followed a request from the Rivers state government to build, equip and hand over a brand new campus of the Nigerian Law School to the Council of Legal Education in the state.

He also announced that governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has recently given approval for the construction of 1, 500 seating capacity auditorium and two 900 bed spaces of male and female hostels for the Yenogoa Campus of the Nigerian Law School.

The project, according to the law school boss, was flagged off for immediate construction last month by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

In a related development, the institution had, last month admitted law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for remedial course, even as he commended members of the Body of Benchers and other relevant stakeholders in the legal profession for their commitment, cooperation and assistance in the resolution of the NOUN students crisis.

While charging the new wigs to adhere strictly to the norms and ethics of the legal profession, Chiroma further stated that out of a total of 1,561 students who sat for the December 2020 Bar final examinations, out of which 880 came out successful.

In his speech at the occasion, the Chairman of the Body of Benchers and life Bencher, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour urged the newly admitted lawyers to refrain from any act or conduct that will obstruct or adversely affect the course of justice.

“You must adhere strictly to the provisions of the rules of professional conduct and maintain best practices at all times “, he said and cautioned that the Legal Profession and Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) will not hesitate to any discipline erring lawyer whose conduct negate the sacrosanct standards of the legal profession or amount to infamous conduct.

