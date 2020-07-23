9 arrested after Liverpool fans gather at Anfield



Nine people were arrested as Merseyside Police issued a dispersal zone around Anfield on Wednesday evening after Liverpool fans defied warnings not to gather outside the stadium on Premier League trophy night.



The force moved to set up the quarantine – which remains in place until 9.30pm on Friday – following scenes of tightly-packed crowds on the streets outside the ground, while the champions played out their final game of the season at home to Chelsea, winning 5-3.



Both police and the club had warned fans not to gather outside the ground due to coronavirus social distancing guidelines, but many appeared less than one metre between each other and were not wearing masks.

Assistant Chief Constable Natalie Perischine, from Merseyside Police, said: “We put a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation in place ahead of the game, with the safety of the public paramount in our decision making. I want to thank all those fans who heeded advice to stay home and watch the celebrations on TV.



“Officers made a total of nine arrests outside Anfield last night for affray, assault, people who were drunk and disorderly and drug driving.

“The vast majority of the crowd were good natured and had dispersed by 2am. Thankfully we didn’t see the sort of incidents of disorder and criminal damage we saw at the Pier Head on 27 June, the investigation into which has seen more than 20 arrests made to date.”



Liverpool said they were “disappointed” with the scenes outside Anfield on Wednesday night and thanked supporters who listened to their advice and stayed at home to celebrate.