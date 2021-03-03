9 arrested over Zangon Kataf attack

Nine people have been arrested over last Sunday’s attack on Kurmin Gandu village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state that left five people dead.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said on Wednesday that the nine suspects were tracked by security agencies until they were arrested, adding that during their arrest, several weapons were discovered in their possession.

“Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the recently reported attack on Kurmin Gandu village, Zangon Kataf local government area. This was revealed in operational feedback submitted to the Kaduna state government by troops of Operation Safe Haven.

“It would be recalled that armed bandits carried out an attack on the village late on Sunday, leaving five people dead, as reported in a security update on Monday.

“The nine suspects were apprehended after continuous tracking by the troops. An assortment of weapons was recovered from the group.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the report with gratitude, and commended the troops for their relentless efforts, urging the security agencies to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects. The suspects have been handed over to the Police for further investigation.”

