9 burnt beyond recognition in Niger multiple crash

Nine persons have reportedly been burnt beyond recognition in an accident involving two cars and two trailers in Edati area of Niger state.

The accident, it was learnt, occurred on Monday at about 10am.



According to an eyewitness account, the accident occurred when a speeding sharon bus rammed into the trailer heading to Minna.

It was said to have bursted into flames before another trailer and a commercial car ran into the inferno

The witness said, “The Sharon Commercial bus, which was overloaded with passengers mainly traders heading for Kudu village for the weekly market was on top speed when it ran into the trailer coming from the opposite direction and burst into fire immediately.”.

According to him, “Two other trailer and car also rammed into the burning vehicles and also burst into flames.

He said that the conductor of the trailer carrying planks sustained serious injuries and was rushed to General Hospital, Kutigi.

The other car was said to have been buried under the other trailer which was still burning several hours after the accident happened.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission,(FRSC), Mohammed Musa Ahmed, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident and promised to get back to journalists later in the day but as at the time of going to press, there was no feed back from his Office.

It would be recalled that a similar incident occurred in area last week where several people were roasted and some shops completely razed.