9 Chinese illegal miners arrested as ban on small-scale mining ends today



These four illegal miners were arrested on December 16



Nine Chinese nationals mining illegally in the minerals-rich Juabo Forest in the Western Region have been arrested over the weekend.

Five of them were picked up on Friday and four on Sunday.

The arrests by the inter-ministerial taskforce on illegal mining and the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners is part of an ongoing clampdown on destructive mining activities at illegal mining hotspots as the ban on small-scale mining is lifted Monday, December 17.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor who has been with the authorities as they swoop known illegal mining hotspots reports that the joint taskforce at the weekend issued a stern warning to foreigners and small-scale miners with no license to stay away from the mines.

“The joint taskforce has also warned police, military and other persons posing as national security operatives to desist from assuming any regulatory role in extorting monies from miners,” Erastus reports Monday.

The swoop on the Chinese nationals mining illegally within the Juabo Forest and Dominase environs in the Western Region on Friday and Sunday has revealed there is still a strong Chinese presence in small-scale mining despite an embargo on foreign involvement in mining, reports Erastus.

Government announced the lifting of the ban on small-scale mining on Friday, but stressed that only small-scale miners that have had mining concessions validated will be allowed to mine in designated areas.

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng said on Friday, December 14, 2018, that the two-year ban is being lifted because an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining has successfully developed a comprehensive policy framework to regularize small-scale mining across the country.

“The ban on small-scale mining is being lifted for the compliant ones to go back to work within the regularized and reformed framework. The list of complaint miners will be published in the electronic and print media on Monday, 17th December 2018,” the Minister said during the launch of the framework.

The Minister explained that information on vetted artisanal miners will also be made available on the notice boards of municipal and district assemblies.

“Unregistered or illegal miners who were referred to as ‘galamseyers’ are being organized into community mining cooperatives and provided with concessions to work legitimately under the supervision of the district committees,” he revealed according to GhanaWeb.

