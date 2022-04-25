9 kidnappers arrested in Ogun

The Ogun State Police command has arrested nine members of a notorious kidnap syndicate terrorizing the Abeokuta-Ayetoro road.



The suspects were arrested in their hideout at Abule Oba, Off Ayetoro road in Abeokuta, with support from local hunters, So-Safe Corps, Vigilante and men of the Amotekun corps.



The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi named the suspects to includes, Hammed Taiwo, Kehinde Jimoh, Umar Sanda, Sanda Aliu, Ali Morandu, Usman Abubakar, Usman Mohammed, Umaru Ahmadu and Umaru Momodu.



Oyeyemi noted that the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence gathered by policemen at Sabo-Ilupeju divisional headquarters, that Hammed Taiwo and Kehinde Jimoh who are errand okada riders to the kidnap syndicate were sighted somewhere in Rounder area of Abeokuta North local government.

“Upon the information, the DPO Sabo-Ilupeju division, SP Mustapha Opawoye, quickly moblised his men and moved to the area, where the duo of Hammed Taiwo and Kehinde Jimoh were apprehended.



“On interrogation, they confessed been part of the syndicate, but their own role is to run errands and watch the environment to prevent law enforcement agents from getting to them unaware.



“Their confession led to the discovery of the hideout of the group at Abule oba, off Ayetoro road, where they always met after collecting ransom from their victims.



“Having discovered the hideout, the DPO mobilized his men, so safe corps, OPC men, local hunters and men of Amotekun corps and subsequently stormed the place where all the nine members of the syndicate were arrested.



“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspects are the group terrorizing Abeokuta-Ayetoro road in recent time. Some of their victims have been able to identified them as their abductors”, Oyeyemi added.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who expressed satisfaction about the intelligence based investigation carried out by his men which led to the arrest of the hoodlums has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

