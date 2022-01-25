9 killed, 10 injured in Kano auto crash

Nine persons have been confirmed killed and 10 others injured in a ghastly motor accident that occurred on Monday in the Gaya local government area of Kano state.

The accident happened at a portion of the Kano-Maiduguri highway under repairs near Sabaru-Laraba village on the boundary between Jigawa and Kano states.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Jigawa, Ibrahim Gambo, told Premium Times that a rescue team of the agency recovered the victims from the scene and took them to the hospital.

The official said the accident involved a Toyota Hummer bus, with registration number, DRZ, 846, XA and a Toyota Sharon bus with registration Dal, 830, XA.

Gambo said one of the vehicles had lost control after dodging a pothole and collided head-on with the other.

The official said 17 males and two females were on board the two vehicles.

He said all the deceased victims were male, while the two females are among the critically injured.