9 killed as herders attack Benue communities

At least nine persons were said to have been killed when persons suspected to be herders attacked some communities in Guma local government area of Benue state.

Chairman of the area, Caleb Aba, who stated this Tuesday in an interview in Makurdi, said the attackers invaded the community and kidnapped his younger brother with four others when they went to the farm.

He noted that on Friday last week, his younger brother went to the farm with four others at the outskirts of Gbajimba town to harvest rice when the attackers ambushed them.

He stated further that the other four ran and escaped, but the victim who is the youngest among them could not escape, and they caught him.

He said he had been following the issue until Tuesday morning when he learnt the boy was killed.

“We have not recovered the body. On Sunday evening, the attackers came, it was Gbajimba market day and the NKST church had their holy communion. So, those who were coming from the church and those leaving the market were attacked.

“Four people were killed and several others injured and they are presently receiving treatment at the Air Force Base Hospital in Makurdi.

“Yesterday morning, they were at Ulever community and four people were killed,” the chairman said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed that four people were killed while others sustained injuries.

She said the Commissioner of Police visited the scene, adding that investigation was in progress.