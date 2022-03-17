9 Nigerian Weightlifters qualify for Commonwealth Games

Nine Nigeria weightlifters have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games weightlifting event holding in Birmingham, England in July

The nine lifters are made up of 7 women and 2 men.

Their qualifications were confirmed in the March 1st, 2022 International Weightlifting Federation, IWF Ranking.

In the ranking released, Adịjat Adenike Olarinoye was ranked first in the 55kg women category while Stellar Peter Kingsley was ranked second in the 49kg women category

Rafiatu Folashade Lawal was ranked first in the 59kg women category while Islamiyat Adebukdu Yusuf was ranked 4th in

64kg women category

In other women categories, Joy Ogbonne Eze came second in 82kg, Taiwo Liadi 5th, in

76kg while Osijo Mary Taiwo was ranked 5th in 87kg women

In the men category, Joseph Umofia Edidiong was ranked 3rd in the 67kg while his compatriot, Emmanuel Appah was ranked 5th in 61kg.

Stellar Kingsley got a total of 168kg in (72 snatch and 96 jerk) to be placed second in 49kg womem category and won gold at the Commonwealth Championship in Uzbekistan last year.

Adịjat Adenike Olarinoye, who won a gold in 2021 Commonwealth Championship as well as silver and bronze in 2021 International Weightlifting Federation, NWF Championship in Uzbekistan in December was ranked first in the 55kg women category.

She lifted 90kg snatch and 113 jerk making a total of 203kg to be placed top.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games Weightlifting event will hold at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, from 30 July to 3 August 2022