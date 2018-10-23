90% of APC members are happy with our decisions – Oshiomhole

National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomole, said on Monday that 90 per cent of members of the party are happy and fully in support of his actions and decisions.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, Oshiomole said only one or two governors of the party are not comfortable with him as chairman of the APC because he insisted on following due process in the conduct primary elections.

He said under his leadership, the party is working consciously to entrench the core values of progressive politics where majority of the party decide how things should be instead of a privileged few.

He said: “The only thing that I just want to clarify is that I have seen banner headlines, people are just calling me, there is crisis in APC, that my office is under threat, some APC persons are very angry and all that. I just want to say that this is my finest hour. I am being encouraged by the level of participation in our primaries and of course the more open, the more the democratic process is.

“Most people today who are actively involved in politics that we might describe as not too young to run, the only model that they have seen was the PDP model which ran for 16 years. So understandably, the culture of opposition, the culture of cheating, the culture of power determines outcome has been so well entrenched.

“And what we are trying to do under my leadership of the All Progressives Congress is to work consciously to entrench the core values of progressive politics which is that the people must necessarily lead, the members should not be distant spectators, the party members should be the drivers of this process.

“Yes we recognize power, yes we recognize protocol but at the end of the day, power must flow from the membership when it comes to primaries and it must flow from the Nigeria people when it comes to the popular election. Anyone who knows me knows that I have been committed, I am organized, it has been in history that I have organized a huge rally which was solely dedicated to the history of one man one vote campaign.”

The APC chairman said he was aware that some APC governors have expressed concern over his style of leadership, stressing that he cannot watch people who have power try to suppress those who are powerless.

“Somehow it has been my lot to be on the side of the oppressed whether that oppressed is a worker, whether is a senator or House of Reps, whoever you are that I think that my job is simply well cut out for me so that we uphold the rule of our party and the Electoral Act and the spirit of progressive politics and I think that I can say comfortably that about 90 per cent of APC membership are happy, it is not possible to have 100 percent.

“So, on the whole I am a very happy person, it has been quite challenging but I can say tough time doesn’t last, but tough people will always do. And I think we have been toughened by our history of struggle. And I humbled by the amount of support we are getting from critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress.

“There maybe one or two governors who have issues and those issues can only be resolved democratically within the spirit, the letter and all the relevant provisions of APC Constitution, Electoral Guidelines and of course the Electoral Act. The Electoral Act is completely blind and our party rules too are completely blind to power that it is sensitive to procedures, it is sensitive to processes,” he said.

