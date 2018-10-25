91 political parties too many for Nigerian democracy – Alao-Akala

Former Governor of Oyo state and the Action Democratic Party (ADP)
governorship candidate, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday said
Nigeria doesn’t need more than 10 political parties to safeguard its
growing democracy.
Speaking at a Yoruba interview on Fresh FM, Ibadan, the ADP
governorship candidate said that the present 91 political parties
registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ”
is too much” and unhealthy for the nation’s democracy.
Otunba Alao-Akala pointed out that having names of the 91 registered
political parties on a ballot paper will no doubt bring confusion for
the electorates, especially the aged.
He added that with the 91 political parties, it will be difficult for
INEC to carry out a successful voter’s education in the country ahead
of the 2019 general elections.
Speaking on his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress
(APC) in 2015, Otunba Alao-Akala said his decision then was to ensure
that peace reign supreme in Oyo state by teaming up with the ruling
party to stabilise the state House of Assembly with his six lawmakers.
He stressed that as a former governor of the state and a stakeholder,
his concern should at all times be how to sustain peace, stability and
development of the state .
Otunba Alao-Akala however denied that his joining of APC then was to
prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from
arresting him, saying : ‘’Now that I am no longer in the APC, did you
see them running after me?”
On his gubernatorial ambition, Otunba Alao-Akala emphasized that Oyo
state presently needs an experienced person and not baby politician
as governor.
