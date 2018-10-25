91 political parties too many for Nigerian democracy – Alao-Akala

Former Governor of Oyo state and the Action Democratic Party (ADP)

governorship candidate, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday said

Nigeria doesn’t need more than 10 political parties to safeguard its

growing democracy.

Speaking at a Yoruba interview on Fresh FM, Ibadan, the ADP

governorship candidate said that the present 91 political parties

registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ”

is too much” and unhealthy for the nation’s democracy.

Otunba Alao-Akala pointed out that having names of the 91 registered

political parties on a ballot paper will no doubt bring confusion for

the electorates, especially the aged.

He added that with the 91 political parties, it will be difficult for

INEC to carry out a successful voter’s education in the country ahead

of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking on his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress

(APC) in 2015, Otunba Alao-Akala said his decision then was to ensure

that peace reign supreme in Oyo state by teaming up with the ruling

party to stabilise the state House of Assembly with his six lawmakers.

He stressed that as a former governor of the state and a stakeholder,

his concern should at all times be how to sustain peace, stability and

development of the state .

Otunba Alao-Akala however denied that his joining of APC then was to

prevent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from

arresting him, saying : ‘’Now that I am no longer in the APC, did you

see them running after me?”

On his gubernatorial ambition, Otunba Alao-Akala emphasized that Oyo

state presently needs an experienced person and not baby politician

as governor.

