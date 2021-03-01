95% of Imo people backing Gov. Uzodinma against Okorocha- Nwanyanwu

National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has described the alleged acquisition of properties belonging to private citizens as well as land belonging to Imo State by the former government led by Senator Rochas Okorocha as mind-boggling, adding that more than 95 percent of Imo people are backing governor Hope Uzodinma against his predecessor.

The ZLT chairman was reacting to the recent disagreement between governor Uzodinma and his successor, Rochas Okorocha over some property.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Monday in Abuja, Chief Nwanyanwu warned that the actions against Sen. Okorocha should neither be politicized nor jettisoned for whatever reason, saying the people were not only watching the development but are also solidly behind the government of Senator Uzodinma’s resolve to return all the looted common patrimony.

“Over 95 percent of Imo people are behind Governor Hope Uzodinma even though we belong to opposition party in the state. No wonder there has been wild jubilation in the state including in Ideato, country home of Senator Okorocha.

Governor Uzodinma should also up his tempo on efforts to recover all the stolen property. If that is the only thing they would do for Imo state, they would have put Uzodinma’s name and that of his government at the level where Sam Onunaka Mbakwe is in the state. We need this funds for development urgently.

“People are watching with keen interest the actions of the government and they know what to do if these efforts are truncated from any quarters by anybody. There can never be any amicable settlement other than returning all that was forcefully and mindlessly stolen from the people.

“If Rochas Okorocha has shame in him, he should not be heard or seen considering the monumental looting that took place under his watch”, Chief Nwanyanwu said.

Chief Nwanyawu also assured governor Uzodinma of the support of majority of Imolites if he successfully recovers the common wealth of the people allegedly frittered in the past administration and that his government will have a place in the heart of the people.