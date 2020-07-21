9,500 IDPs rejoice as NCFRMI distributes palliatives in N/east

The Internally Displaced Persons and other Persons of Concern (POCs) had another memorable time as the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) distributed palliatives in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and Taraba states.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr Sadiq Abdullateef in Abuja Tuesday.

The statement said over 9,500 IDPs benefitted from Mayo Belwa, Michika, Madagali, Demsa, Numan and Lamorde camps in Adamawa state; over 5,000 IDPs from Bali camp in Taraba state and over 13,000 displaced persons from AlAmin Daggash, Gwange, Bama, Sheikh Sharir, Al-Miskin and Gidan Kifi camps in Borno state benefited from the disbursement.

Over 15,000 POCs from Geidam, Bade, Potiskum, Damaturu, Fika and Machina camps in Yobe state also benefited from the gesture.

Mohammed, who was represented by the deputy director, human resources NCFRMI, Mr Bello Muhammad Bello in Adamawa state, said the gesture was in line with the commission’s mandate of ensuring continuous welfare for persons of concern in the country.

Other NCFRMI representatives are; the North East Zonal Head, Hajiya Zainab Dahiru for the Adamawa state disbursement; Head of Internally Displaced Persons of the Commission, Hajiya Fatima Mamman Daura for the Borno and Yobe disbursement and an Admin Officer, Amana Yusuf for the Taraba state distribution.