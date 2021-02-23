9mobile deepens telecom services, deploys 4G LTE in Ibadan

One of Nigeria’s main telecom service providers, 9mobile, has announced the deployment of its 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in the ancient city of Ibadan.

The launch of 9mobile’s 4G service in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, is expected to empower residents of the city to achieve more as they leverage the 4G-grade quality of internet connectivity from 9mobile.

With this development, 9mobile’s 4G LTE, which is currently available in many cities across Nigeria, will enhance the experience of using all data-powered services and apps in Ibadan and open a world of opportunities for residents of the city.

Commenting on the 4G launch, Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, said with the launch of the 4G LTE service in the city, 9mobile will empower more people and businesses by enabling them to achieve their full potential through technology and superfast connectivity.

“We are pleased to empower Nigerians with world-class internet connectivity, and we are excited to add the historic city of Ibadan to the growing list of cities already enjoying our 4G LTE network. We appreciate customers believing in us and having us as their network of choice. We will continue to provide them with the most innovative services and world-class 4G network,” Stjepan remarked