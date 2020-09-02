9mobile gives away N20m, over 1000 smartphones in 3 weeks

One of Nigeria’s telecommunication companies, 9mobile, is making good its promise to put smiles on the faces of its customers.

When the mobile operator announced the landmark national campaign tagged mega millions promo three weeks ago, not many customers had any inkling that they would become millionaires.

The promo is designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, 2 smartphones per hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million.

At the 9mobile Experience Centre in Enugu, Chinedu Kalu and Chukwuemeka Victor emerged millionaires courtesy of the Mega Millions Promo. For Mr. Chukwuemeka Victor, he had thought that the call from a 9mobile staff was a scam until he came to claim his N1 million prize. “I want to encourage other people to take advantage of this offer so that they can enjoy what I am enjoying now. I will use this money to further my master’s program at the University of Nigeria, Nsuka,” he said.

Similarly, Chinedu Kalu, who got wind of the Promo from an advert on Youtube started recharging N1,000 every week and has now won N1 million. Commenting on the win, Chinedu said, “I believed that I could win because 9mobile has never promised and failed.

In a related development, the Mega Millions Promo reignited the dreams of a poultry farmer in Kano. Ishak Fatihu Idris never thought that he would see his dreams materialize by just recharging his 9mobile line.